Indian Navy gets busy as nation's maritime diplomacy in full swing

“On completion of bilateral exercise with Royal Brunei Navy, the ships will head to Guam to participate in exercise MALABAR-21 with the Japanese Maritime Self Defence Force (JMSDF), Royal Australian Navy (RAN) and the United States Navy (USN)," the Indian Navy statement added. This will be the second year that the navies of the four countries will be participating in the Malabar exercises. Last year, naval ships and personnel from the four countries had participated in the Malabar exercises off the coast of India.