Indian Navy gets indeginous guided-missile destroyer ‘INS Morgmugao’

NEW DELHI :Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday commissioned Indian Naval Ship (INS) Mormugao (D67), second warship of the P15B class of stealth guided-missile destroyers.
NEW DELHI :Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday commissioned Indian Naval Ship (INS) Mormugao (D67), second warship of the P15B class of stealth guided-missile destroyers.
A statement from the ministry of defence said that the event marked the formal induction of the second of the four ‘Visakhapatnam’ class destroyers, indigenously designed by the Indian Navy’s in-house organisation Warship Design Bureau and constructed by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), Mumbai.
A statement from the ministry of defence said that the event marked the formal induction of the second of the four ‘Visakhapatnam’ class destroyers, indigenously designed by the Indian Navy’s in-house organisation Warship Design Bureau and constructed by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), Mumbai.
In his address, Singh described INS Mormugao as one of the most powerful indigenously-built warships which will significantly enhance the country’s maritime capabilities and secure national interests.
In his address, Singh described INS Mormugao as one of the most powerful indigenously-built warships which will significantly enhance the country’s maritime capabilities and secure national interests.
“INS Mormugao is one of the world’s most technologically-advanced missile carriers. With over 75% indigenous content, it is a testimony to India’s excellence in design and development of warships and a shining example of our growing indigenous defence production capabilities. The warship will meet the present and future needs of our country as well as of our friendly countries across the globe," he said.
“INS Mormugao is one of the world’s most technologically-advanced missile carriers. With over 75% indigenous content, it is a testimony to India’s excellence in design and development of warships and a shining example of our growing indigenous defence production capabilities. The warship will meet the present and future needs of our country as well as of our friendly countries across the globe," he said.
Describing safeguarding India’s interests in the Indian Ocean region as the prime responsibility of the navy, the minister said: “Our growing economy is directly connected to the increasing trade, most of which is through sea routes. Our interest is directly linked to the Indian Ocean. Being an important country in this region, the role of Indian Navy becomes more important in its security. It is heartening to see that they are discharging their duties successfully.“
Describing safeguarding India’s interests in the Indian Ocean region as the prime responsibility of the navy, the minister said: “Our growing economy is directly connected to the increasing trade, most of which is through sea routes. Our interest is directly linked to the Indian Ocean. Being an important country in this region, the role of Indian Navy becomes more important in its security. It is heartening to see that they are discharging their duties successfully.“
Singh lauded the armed forces for protecting the borders and coasts with unmatched courage and dedication, terming them as the backbone of India’s unprecedented growth.
Singh lauded the armed forces for protecting the borders and coasts with unmatched courage and dedication, terming them as the backbone of India’s unprecedented growth.
The statement comes at a time when there is a growing debate over China’s aggression at the ‘Line of Actual Control’ and recent clashes between armed forces of both countries at the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh. The government has faced criticism from the opposition over the issue and the government maintained that the army was able to thwart any attempt of incursion by the Chinese army.
The statement comes at a time when there is a growing debate over China’s aggression at the ‘Line of Actual Control’ and recent clashes between armed forces of both countries at the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh. The government has faced criticism from the opposition over the issue and the government maintained that the army was able to thwart any attempt of incursion by the Chinese army.
During a discussion in the parliament, Singh recently said: “On 9 December 2022, PLA (People’s Liberation Army of China) troops tried to transgress the LAC in Yangtse area of Tawang Sector and unilaterally change the status quo. The Chinese attempt was contested by our troops in a firm and resolute manner."
During a discussion in the parliament, Singh recently said: “On 9 December 2022, PLA (People’s Liberation Army of China) troops tried to transgress the LAC in Yangtse area of Tawang Sector and unilaterally change the status quo. The Chinese attempt was contested by our troops in a firm and resolute manner."
He also said that no Indian soldier was killed or seriously injured in the confrontation.
He also said that no Indian soldier was killed or seriously injured in the confrontation.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.