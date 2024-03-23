Indian Navy hands over 35 Somalian pirates to Mumbai Police

Indian Navy, who recently captured 35 Somalian Pirates, handed to Mumbai Police on Saturday following fulfilling formalities of Customs and Immigration. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Recently, the Indian Navy rescued 17 crew members of the vessel MV Ruen during an anti-piracy operation and captured 35 Somalian pirates. The two-day operation involved a navy destroyer, a patrol ship, an Indian Air Force C-17 transporter flying more than 1,500 miles to airdrop marine commandos, a naval drone, a reconnaissance drone, and a P-8 surveillance jet.

Last year in December Somali pirates captured Bulgarian ship MV Ruen. However, when the Ruen left Somali waters with the intent of committing acts of piracy on the high seas last week, the Indian Navy made moves to intercept it.

Based on the information, the Indian Navy directed INS Kolkata to intercept Pirate Ship Ruen.

Later on 15 March, INS Kolkata intercepted Ruen and disabled the ship's steering system and navigational aids, forcing the Pirate Ship to stop.

The operation resulted in the Pirates surrendering and releasing the pirate ship MV Ruen and its original crew present onboard.

The Indian Navy safely evacuated all 17 original crew members of MV Ruen on 16 March from the pirate vessel without any injury. Also, the 35 Somali pirates surrendered themselves the same day.

On Saturday, the pirates were handed over to the Mumbai Police. From Naval Dockyard, Mumbai, the pirates were taken over to JJ Hospital for medical examination.

Bulgarian leaders, including President Rumen Radev, thanked India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the operation.

"My sincere gratitude to (PM Modi) for the brave action of (the) Navy rescuing the hijacked Bulgarian ship 'Ruen' and its crew, including 7 Bulgarian citizens," Radev said in a post on X.

Bulgarian Foreign Minister, Mariya Gabriel also thanked the Indian Navy for rescuing seven Bulgarian nationals in a successful anti-piracy operation in the Arabian Sea. Replying to this, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that it is exactly what friends are for.

