Indian Navy, ICG equipped with indigenous ships, weapons: Rajnath Singh

He said that the Srijan portal was launched on August 14, 2020 to promote indigenisation. “As on September 30, 2022, there are 783 items of shipyards on the portal. These items were earlier imported and their indigenous vendors were not available. The shipyards have, so far, been able to successfully indigenise 73 items from the list. Indigenisation efforts for the remaining items are in progress in collaboration with industry partners."