The Indian Navy on Thursday inked a deal with the Uttar Pradesh Expressway Industrial Development Authority to set up a "centre of excellence" in the state's defence corridor to help promote innovation and indigenisation for self-reliance in the defence sector.

The deal was signed during the launch of the Naval Innovation and Indigenisation Organisation (NIIO) by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh through a webinar. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other dignitaries too were present at the event.

"With this MOU, the Indian Navy will find solutions of its problems with the help of Centre of Excellence being established in the Defence corridor of UP," an official statement quoted Adityanath as saying.

Expressing his pleasure over the launch of NIIO, the chief minister said with this launch, the indigenisation will be promoted and there will be better coordination between the educational community and industry.

The CM said the defence minister's decision to produce 101 products of defence sector will make the country 'atmanirbhar' (self-reliant).

He said in UP, defence and aerospace units have been included in single window system to promote them and several relaxations are being given for the production of defence goods.

"For defence industrial corridor, 1,289-hectare land has been acquired in Kanpur, Jhansi, Aligarh and Chitrakoot. The UPEIDA is establishing Centre of Excellence with the help of IIT, BHU and other institutions," he said.

During defence exhibitions till now, 23 MoUs have been signed by different companies for UP's defence industrial corridor and investment of ₹50,000 crore is expected, he said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

