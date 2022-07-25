Indian Navy invites applications for Agniveer (MR) posts. Check eligibility, other details2 min read . Updated: 25 Jul 2022, 11:51 AM IST
- The Agniveers shall be enrolled in the Indian Navy under the Navy Act 1957, for a period of four years.
Indian Navy statrted inviting online applications are invited from unmarried male and unmarried female candidates (who fulfil eligibility conditions as laid down by the Government of India) for enrolment as Agniveer (MR) for 01/2022 (Dec 22) batch. The total vacancies for Agniveer (MR) are 200 (including a maximum of 40 female only).