Indian Navy statrted inviting online applications are invited from unmarried male and unmarried female candidates (who fulfil eligibility conditions as laid down by the Government of India) for enrolment as Agniveer (MR) for 01/2022 (Dec 22) batch. The total vacancies for Agniveer (MR) are 200 (including a maximum of 40 female only).

Duration of Service:

The Agniveers shall be enrolled in the Indian Navy under the Navy Act 1957, for a period of four years. Agniveers would form a distinct rank in the Indian Navy, different from any other existing ranks. Indian Navy is not obliged to retain the Agniveers beyond the engagement period of four years.

Leave:

30 days leave per year shall be applicable for Agniveers. Additionally, sick leave would be applicable based on medical advice of competent medical authority.

Pay, Allowances and Allied Benefits:

Agniveers will be paid a package of ₹30,000 per month with a fixed yearly increment. In addition, risk and hardship, dress and travel allowances will be paid.

Seva Nidhi. Agniveers shall be given a one-time Seva Nidhi package comprising their monthly contribution along with matching contribution by the Government on completion of their engagement period.

How to apply

The candidates can apply online only on the official website www.joinindiannavy.gov.in from 25 July to 30 July. The procedure is available on Indian Navy official website www.joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Candidates are advised to fill up correct details while filling the online application. Any updates/ corrections are to be carried out by the candidate before the last date of submission of application. No further correction/ update is feasible after the last date of submission of application. Incorrect declaration of information by candidates, identified at any stage would result in cancellation of candidature. 28. The application may be uploaded from Common Service Centres (CSC) across the country, against a fixed fees of ₹60 + GST. This facility is entirely optional.

Under the Agnipath scheme, youths between the ages of 17-and-a-half and 21 years would be inducted for a four-year tenure, while 25 per cent of them will be subsequently inducted for regular service.

The scheme was unveiled on June 14, following which there were violent protests against it in several states for nearly a week and several opposition parties demanded its rollback.

The government had on June 16 increased the upper age limit for recruitment under the scheme to 23 years from 21 for the year 2022, and subsequently announced a slew of placatory steps like a preference for Agniveers in central paramilitary forces and defence public sector undertakings upon their retirement.