Candidates are advised to fill up correct details while filling the online application. Any updates/ corrections are to be carried out by the candidate before the last date of submission of application. No further correction/ update is feasible after the last date of submission of application. Incorrect declaration of information by candidates, identified at any stage would result in cancellation of candidature. 28. The application may be uploaded from Common Service Centres (CSC) across the country, against a fixed fees of ₹60 + GST. This facility is entirely optional.