Indian Navy issues fresh guidelines to protect ship movement in the Persian Gulf
The Indian Navy has advised vessels moving through the shipping lines from the Arabian Sea to the Persian Gulf and beyond to report their movements daily to monitor and respond to any security incident emanating from the brewing tensions between Iran and Israel.
NEW DELHI : The Indian government has put the country’s Navy on high alert to respond quickly to calls of distress from ships, both Indian and foreign flag carriers, moving through the strife-torn Persian Gulf region, where tensions have escalated since Iran launched a missile strike against Israel on Saturday.