Indian Navy Officer Vinay Narwal, who got married on 16 April, killed in Pahalgam terror attack while on leave

An Indian Navy Officer was among 26 people killed in the cowardly terror attack on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday.

The officer has been identified as Lieutenant Vinay Narwal (26). He got married on April 16 and was on leave.

“One Indian Navy Officer, Lieutenant Vinay Narwal (aged 26 years), who was posted in Kochi, has been killed in the Pahalgam attack while he was on leave. He is a native of Haryana and got married on 16 April,” reported ANI quoting Defence Officials.

26 people, included two foreigners and two locals, were killed after terrorists opened fire at a famed meadow near Pahalgam town in what is the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019.

The attack, which comes as US Vice President J D Vance is visiting India and just as the tourist and trekking season is picking up momentum, took place around 3 pm.

Baisaran, about six kilometres from the resort town of Pahalgam, is an expansive meadow ringed by dense pine forests and mountains and a favourite with visitors from across the country and the world.

Search operation launched Meanwhile, a Joint Search Operation has been launched by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in the general area of Baisran, Pahalgam, Anantnag.

“The search operation is currently in progress, with all efforts focused on bringing the attackers to justice,” said Chinar Corps of Indian Army.

Two people from Karnataka killed Two people from Karnataka were killed in the terror attack. Manjunath Rao (47), A businessman from from Vijayanagar in Shivamogga district in Karnataka was shot dead by terrorists. He had gone to Pahalgam with his wife Pallavi and son Abhijaya.

"My husband was shot dead by terrorists in front of our eyes," Pallavai told local news channels in Karnataka over the phone.

Another person, identified as Bharath Bhushan was shot dead by the terrorists while his wife Sujatha and their three-year-old son were spared, reported PTI quoting sources.

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya said on 'X', "Just now spoke with Mrs. Sujata, a resident of Mattikere, Bengaluru." "Her husband Sri Bharat Bhushan was shot dead earlier today in the terror attack. She and her 3 year old son have survived," he added.

Modi condemns attack, Amit Shah arrives in Srinagar Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday "strongly" condemned the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam and paid condolences to those who have lost their loved ones.

In a post on X, PM Modi stated that those responsible for this heinous act will be brought to justice.

"I strongly condemn the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured person recovers as soon as possible. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected," PM Modi said.

"Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice...they will not be spared! Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakeable, and it will get even stronger," he added.