Indian Navy participates in maiden trilateral exercise with Mozambique, Tanzania

Indian Navy participates in maiden trilateral exercise with Mozambique, Tanzania1 min read . 06:01 PM IST
Indian Navy is represented by the guided missile frigate, INS Tarkash, a Chetak helicopter and Marcos
The first edition of India-Mozambique-Tanzania Trilateral Exercise commenced at Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania on 27 October, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.
“Indian Navy participates in Maiden Trilateral Exercise with Mozambique and Tanzania. Indian Navy is represented by the guided missile frigate, INS Tarkash, a Chetak helicopter and MARCOS (Special Forces)," a PIB tweet said.
“The exercise has three broad objectives: capability development to address common threats through training and sharing of best practices, enhancing interoperability, and strengthening maritime cooperation," the defence ministry said.
The exercise is being held till 29 October and includes harbour and sea phases.
As part of the harbour phase, capability building activities such as Visit, Board, Search and Seizure; small arms training; joint diving operations; damage control and fire fighting exercises; and cross deck visits are scheduled, it said.
The sea phase include boat operations, fleet manoeuvres, Visit, Board, Search and Seizure operations, helicopter operations, small arms firing, formation anchoring and EEZ patrols.
These exercises reflect India’s and the Indian Navy’s commitment to enhancing maritime security and cooperation with maritime neighbours in the Indian Ocean Region and promoting SAGAR, Safety and Growth for All in the Region.
