Indian Navy on Thursday would be participating in the sea phase of Exercise Malabar from August 26 to August 29 along with the US Navy (USN), Japanese Maritime Self Defence Force (JMSDF), and the Royal Australian Navy (RAN).

The 25th edition of ex-Malabar is being hosted by the US Navy in the Western Pacific.

Malabar series of maritime exercises commenced in 1992 as an IN-USN Exercise.

In 2015, the Japanese Maritime Self Defence Force (JMSDF) joined Malabar as a permanent member.

The 2020 edition witnessed the participation of the Royal Australian Navy.

The Indian Navy’s participation includes INS Shivalik and INS Kadmatt and P8I patrol aircraft led by Rear Admiral Tarun Sobti, VSM, Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet. The US Navy will be represented by USS Barry, USNS Rappahannock, USNS Big Horn and P8A patrol aircraft, according to the Ministry of Defence.

The Japanese Maritime Self Defence Force will be represented by JS Kaga, Murasame and Shiranui, in addition to a submarine and P1 patrol aircraft. The Royal Australian Navy will be represented by HMAS Warramunga, the ministry added.

The Malabar-21 would witness complex exercises including anti-surface, anti-air and anti-submarine warfare drill, and other manoeuvres and tactical exercises.

"The exercise will provide an opportunity for participating navies to derive benefit from each other’s expertise and experiences," Defence ministry added.

