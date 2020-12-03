Indian Navy prepared to battle pandemic, and China at the border: Chief Singh

The Navy chief also touched upon the resource crunch facing his service but added that the force was making up for it with increased indigenization, focusing on precision delivery of ordinance, and expanding networking with navies of other countries. India, Japan, Australia and the US last month conducted their first joint exercise together. And within days of that, the Indian Navy had teamed up with the navies of Singapore and Thailand for exercises. This year, the Navy had signed logistics support pacts with Japan and Australia. Two more such pacts with Russia and the UK were in the works.