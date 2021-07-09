OPEN APP
Indian Navy prohibits flying of drones over its assets

The Navy's decision came in view of a drone attack on an Indian Air Force base in Jammu last month injuring two personnel
 1 min read . Updated: 09 Jul 2021, 05:42 PM IST PTI

  • Any non-conventional aerial object, including RPAs found violating this prohibition, will be destroyed or confiscated without any liability, and additionally actions may be initiated under sections 121, 121A, 287, 336, 337 and 338 of Indian Penal Code against the operator, a statement said

Indian Navy on Friday prohibited flying of non-conventional aerial objects like drones and UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles) within 3 kms of Naval Base, Naval Units and Naval assets.

"Any non-conventional aerial object, including RPAs (Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems) found violating this prohibition, will be destroyed or confiscated without any liability, and additionally actions may be initiated under sections 121, 121A, 287, 336, 337 and 338 of Indian Penal Code against the operator", a Defence statement said here.

The Navy's decision came in view of a drone attack on an Indian Air Force base in Jammu last month injuring two personnel. The government authorities said the use of a drone to carry out a terrorist attack marked the beginning of a new security threat for the country.

