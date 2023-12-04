While congratulating the Indian Navy for appointing India's first woman commanding officer of the naval ship, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday pushed for a culture rejig in the ranks of Indian Navy. PM Modi announced that the ranks of the Navy personnel and officers will be renamed as per the Indian culture. During his Navy Day address, PM Modi revealed the plans of the Indian government, which is working on to increase the women's power in our defence forces.

"With the emotion of feeling pride in our heritage, I am proud to announce that the ranks in the Indian Navy would be renamed as per the Indian culture. We are also working on increasing women's power in our defence forces. I want to congratulate the Navy for appointing the country's first woman commanding officer on a naval ship," PM Modi said addressing the Navy Day celebrations in Sindhudurg.

PM Modi mentioned the role played by great Indian legend Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and he emphasized on the importance of the naval power. "My greetings to all the members of the Navy family. I am fortunate to extend greetings on Navy Day from this Sindhudurg Fort. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj knew the importance of the power of the sea. His slogan meant, 'The one who can control the sea is the most powerful'," he said.

"Inspired by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the nation is moving forward, leaving the mentality of dependence behind. I am happy that the epaulettes worn by our Naval officers will now have a sight of the heritage of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. New epaulettes will now have a symbol of Shivaji Maharaj's army. It is my fortune that I had the opportunity to connect the Naval flag with the heritage of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj," PM Modi added.

Indigenisation of naval power

Union Defence Rajnath Singh stressed on the government's focus on the operational needs of the Indian Navy and how India is moving towards indigenisation in its naval power. "A decade ago, it was believed that the threats faced by the country were only land-based. And the Navy was not given much importance. But when PM Modi came to power, he rose above this limited mentality and focused on the Navy, along with the Army and the Air Force. Today, the Indian Navy is moving towards indigenisation rapidly," the minister said during his address at the event.

"A few months ago, the first indigenous aircraft carrier was commissioned by PM Modi. Earlier, most equipment used to be imported, but now we have become a builder Navy from the buyer Navy," he added.

The Indian Navy observes Navy Day on 4 December in remembrance of the daring "Operation Trident," a significant naval assault on Karachi harbor carried out during the 1971 War.

