Indian Navy ranks to be renamed as per Indian culture: PM Modi during Navy Day celebrations
PM Modi mentioned the role played by great Indian legend Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and he emphasized on the importance of the naval power
While congratulating the Indian Navy for appointing India's first woman commanding officer of the naval ship, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday pushed for a culture rejig in the ranks of Indian Navy. PM Modi announced that the ranks of the Navy personnel and officers will be renamed as per the Indian culture. During his Navy Day address, PM Modi revealed the plans of the Indian government, which is working on to increase the women's power in our defence forces.