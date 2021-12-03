NEW DELHI: The Indian Navy is fully confident of defending the country's maritime interests and is carrying out acquisition of hardware and platforms in keeping with the security challenges facing the nation, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar said on Friday.

Addressing a press conference, he also said that the details of the proposed maritime command are being worked out and indicated that its basic structure could come up by next year.

On China and its more than 350-ship strong People’s Liberation Army-Navy Kumar said the Indian Navy was keeping track of Chinese forays into the Indian Ocean region, and added that Beijing’s activities and that of Pakistan are closely watched.

"I would like to assure the nation that Indian Navy stands ready to deal with any security challenge," he said.

"We are fully confident of defending India's maritime interests," he added.

On the creation of theatre commands – ie integrating units of the army, navy and air force -- Kumar described the decision to form such commands and the creation of the post of chief of defence staff (CDS) as the “single most important higher defence reform" since India’s independence in 1947.

“There is clear dissemination of national policy, there s greater awareness of national security challenges, direct responsibility and accountability to to the political executive, faster decisions, faster approvals, much reduced processing time, handling of subjects by subject matter experts and fewer layers of bureaucracy," Kumar, who took charge as India’s 25th chief of naval staff earlier this week, said.

“I find that the Department of Military Affairs has made a substantial difference to the way armed forces process issues at headquarters," he said.

When asked about differences within the three wings of the defence forces on the creation of theatre commands, Kumar said “jointness and integration is not something that can happen in a very very short time."

He pointed to the case of the US where the decision to integrate the three services into theatre commands took decades.

“It is a complicated process, its not something that can be put together in a very short time," he said.

In the case of the maritime command, Kumar said, the charter will largely be operational. It would have a limited administrative or maintenance role with all aspects of operations handled by the command.

The role of the service chief would be limited but since he would be part of the Chiefs of Staff Committee, the service chief would be informed of the operations undertaken by the threatre command, Kumar said.

On the Indo-Pacific and the role of the Indian Navy, the Navy chief said that the region had great significance for India given that $ 200 billion of trade passed through the waters of the Indo-Pacific. Indian diaspora had a strong presence along the littorals, he said.

On the Chinese Navy adding vessels to its fleet on a regular basis – making it one of the largest navies in the region with as many as 355 ships – Kumar said that India did not look at “capability development against any particular country."

“We develop our capability based on our maritime interest. Therefore our planning, preparedness, everything is to ensure how we preserve, promote and protect our maritime interest," he said.

The Navy currently has 130 ships and had earlier planned to achieve securing 200 ships, which was revised to 170 ships by 2027.

