Indian Navy has taken the delivery of its fourth Scorpene-class submarine. The vessel has been named ‘Vela’ and has completed the required trials, Ministry of Defence said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The fourth submarine of the Project – 75, Yard 11878 was delivered to the Indian Navy today, 09 November 2021. Project – 75 includes construction of six submarines of Scorpene design. These submarines are being constructed at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) Mumbai, under collaboration with M/s Naval Group, France," the ministry stated.

“Christened ‘Vela’, the submarine was launched on 06 May 19, and has completed all major harbour and sea trials including weapon and sensor trials despite COVID restrictions," it further added.

Three Scorpene-class submarines are already in commission with the Indian Navy.

The latest addition to the fleet would soon be commissioned into the Indian Navy and enhance the Indian Navies capability, the Defence Ministry said.

“Submarine construction is an intricate activity as the difficulty is compounded when all equipment are required to be miniaturised and are subject to stringent quality requirements. Construction of these submarines in an Indian yard is yet another step towards ‘AatmaNirbhar Bharat’," it stated.

