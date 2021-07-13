Indian Navy has received its 10th anti-submarine warfare and maritime patrol aircraft P-8I Poseidon from the US-based aerospace company Boeing. The aircraft is used for maritime reconnaissance and anti-submarine warfare.

Ministry of Defence had initially signed a contract with Boeing for eight P-8I aircraft in 2009 for Indian Navy. It later signed another contract for four additional P-8I aircraft in 2016.

"This is the second aircraft to be delivered under the option contract for four additional aircraft that the Indian Ministry of Defence awarded in 2016," the statement said. "In addition to unmatched maritime reconnaissance and anti-submarine warfare capabilities, the P-8I has been deployed to assist during disaster relief and humanitarian missions."

Based on Boeing's next-generation 737 commercial airplane, the P-8I is a variant of the P-8A Poseidon used by the US Navy. India was Boeing's first international customer for this aircraft. The first P-8I aircraft was inducted into the Indian Navy in 2013; it had received its ninth P-8I aircraft in November last year.

Indian Navy deploys its existing fleet of P-8I aircraft to keep track of movement of ships and submarines in the Indian Ocean Region as well as humanitarian missions during disaster.

The patrol aircraft is an integral part of the Indian Navy's fleet and has surpassed 30,000 flight hours since it was inducted in 2013, the statement read.

"Boeing supports India's growing P-8I fleet by providing training of Indian Navy flight crews, spare parts, ground support equipment and field service representative support," its statement said.

Boeing's integrated logistics support has enabled a high state of fleet readiness at the lowest possible cost, it added.

(With PTI inputs)

