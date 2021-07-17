Indian Navy receives two MH-60 multi-role choppers of $2.4 bn order from US

NEW DELHI: India received two MH-60 multi-role helicopters (MRH) from the US overnight Saturday which the Indian Navy said will enhance its “three dimensional capabilities"—ie on the surface, in the air, and underwater.

The two are among 24 choppers that India is acquiring from the US under the Foreign Military Sales route under a $2.4 billion deal reached last year. The choppers are to be modified with many "India-unique" equipment and weapons, the Indian Navy said in a statement.

The two choppers will be used for training Indian personnel with more of the 24 to be handed over later this year.

The helicopters were formally handed over by the US Navy to the Indian Navy in a ceremony held at the US naval air station in San Diego's North Island. India’s ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu was at hand to receive the helicopters known for their submarine hunting prowess.

The Romeo, manufactured by Lockheed Martin Corp., is an all-weather helicopter designed to support multiple missions with state-of-the-art avionics and sensors. They are to replace the Indian Navy’s fleet of ageing British-built Sea King helicopters. The choppers also have anti-surface warfare capabilities – ie they are able to detect surface threats and can take on enemy ships too. Besides tracking submarines, these choppers can also be used for search and rescue operations, for logistics support and personnel transport besides medical evacuation and surveillance.

"The ceremony marked the formal transfer of these helicopters from US navy to Indian Navy, which were accepted by Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Indian Ambassador to the US," a spokesperson of the Indian Navy said.

"The ceremony also witnessed the exchange of helicopter documents between Vice Admiral Kenneth Whitesell, Commander Naval Air Forces, US Navy and Vice Admiral Ravneet Singh, deputy chief of naval staff (DCNS), Indian Navy," the spokesperson said in a statement.

