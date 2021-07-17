Indian Navy receives two MH-60 multi-role choppers of $2.4 bn order from US

The Romeo, manufactured by Lockheed Martin Corp., is an all-weather helicopter designed to support multiple missions with state-of-the-art avionics and sensors. They are to replace the Indian Navy’s fleet of ageing British-built Sea King helicopters. The choppers also have anti-surface warfare capabilities – ie they are able to detect surface threats and can take on enemy ships too. Besides tracking submarines, these choppers can also be used for search and rescue operations, for logistics support and personnel transport besides medical evacuation and surveillance.