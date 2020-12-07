Indian Navy recovers body of missing MiG-29K pilot

Indian Navy recovers body of missing MiG-29K pilot1 min read . 08:13 PM IST
New Delhi [India], December 7 (ANI): The Indian Navy has recovered the body of the missing MiG-29K pilot Commander Nishant Singh on the seabed at a depth of 70 metres.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
New Delhi [India], December 7 (ANI): The Indian Navy has recovered the body of the missing MiG-29K pilot Commander Nishant Singh on the seabed at a depth of 70 metres.
NEW DELHI : The Indian Navy has recovered the body of the missing MiG-29K pilot Commander Nishant Singh on the seabed at a depth of 70 metres.
The Indian Navy has recovered the body of the missing MiG-29K pilot Commander Nishant Singh on the seabed at a depth of 70 metres.
According to Indian Navy officials, the Indian Navy has recovered the body of the missing MiG-29K pilot Commander Nishant Singh on the seabed 70 metres below the surface. It was found 30 miles off the Goa coast after an extensive search. The aircraft had crashed on November 26 while operating over the Arabian Sea.
According to Indian Navy officials, the Indian Navy has recovered the body of the missing MiG-29K pilot Commander Nishant Singh on the seabed 70 metres below the surface. It was found 30 miles off the Goa coast after an extensive search. The aircraft had crashed on November 26 while operating over the Arabian Sea.
The MiG-29K fighter trainer jet of the Indian Navy had met with an accident at sea after which one of the two pilots was missing while the other one was rescued.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.