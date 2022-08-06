Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Applications for 112 tradesman mate starts today

Indian Navy has released the vacancy for Non Gazetted Group C post of Tradesman Mate, Industrial at various units of Headquarters Andaman and Nicobar Command today. Know the last date and method to apply
Indian Navy has released the vacancy for Non Gazetted Group C post of Tradesman Mate, Industrial at various units of Headquarters Andaman and Nicobar Command today. Candidates can apply for the post online till 6 September. To apply online, they have to visit the official website: erecruitment.andaman.gov.in or andaman.gov.in.
The Andaman and Nicobar Command of Indian Navy has called for applications for around 112 vacancies for the Tradesman Mate Post. Before applying for the post, know all the details and requirements of the post below.
Eligibility
Age: People have to be of age between 18 to 25 years to be eligible for the post. However, there is an age relaxation for SC/ST, OBC, Ex Servicemen, Government Servants,etc.
Education: Candidates should have a minimum education qualification of SSC Matriculation(10th certificate) from a recognised board.
Selection process
Screening: In case the number of applicants is far more than the vacancies, then Indian Navy can shortlist the candidates on the basis of the marks obtained in the Matriculation Examination.
Written Test: The shortlisted candidates(if done) are then entitled to give written exam, that will be conducted only in Port Blair.
Merit: The candidates will be selected on the basis of marks obtained by them in the examination.
Step 1: To apply for the vacancy, visit the official website at erecruitment.andaman.gov.in
Step 2: Select the option of 'Apply Online'
Step 3: There will appear several options of filling applications for vacancies released by the Indian Navy. Click on the option of Recruitment for the post of Tradesman Mate, Headquarters, Andaman and Nicobar Command
Step 4: Follow the instructions and fill details in the form. After submitting the form, take out the print out for future reference.
Candidates are advised to mention their original correct mobile number and email id in the form, so that they can receive information of examination in future. For more details read the notification carefully before applying for the post here, https://erecruitment.andaman.gov.in/Adv/96.pdf
