Indian Navy rescues 20 Iranian crew members of fishing vessel Azini hijacked by Somali pirates after 48-hour operation

The Iranian Embassy in India has thanked the Indian Navy for its swift operation that rescued a hijacked fishing vessel with 20 crew members off the coast of Somalia on Monday. “The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in New Delhi expresses its sincere appreciation to the Government of India, the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force for their successful operation to rescue the 20 Iranian crew members of the fishing vessel Azini from pirates,” the Iranian mission said in a post on social media.
The fishing vessel, Azini, was reported to have been hijacked by an armed pirate group earlier last month, off the north-eastern coast of Somalia. Responding to the situation, the Indian Navy tasked a mission-deployed warship to intervene, supported by a maritime reconnaissance aircraft
"Working in close coordination, these platforms located the vessel after persistent surveillance, tracked its movements and employed calibrated non-kinetic measures to contain its movement and prevent its escape," the Navy said in a statement.
It said marine commandos were deployed through a precision airdrop by an Indian Air Force (IAF) C-17 aircraft.
"Executing a swift and well-coordinated tactical intervention, the Indian Navy secured the vessel, overcame the pirate threat and ensured safe release of all 20 crew members," the Navy said.
It described the "successful operation" as a "testament" to the Indian Navy's high operational preparedness and ability to undertake complex maritime security operations through "seamless inter-service coordination".
"The Indian Navy stands committed to safeguarding seafarers, protecting vital maritime trade routes and ensuring a safe, secure and stable maritime environment in the Indian Ocean Region," it added.
Expressing their gratitude for the successful rescue of the Iranian crew, the Embassy said, “This humanitarian operation stands as a testament to the spirit of friendship, solidarity and cooperation between Iran and India.”
The hijacking of Azini was the latest in a series of attacks carried out by Somali pirates in 2026 amid fears of piracy on the high seas making a comeback after nearly a decade.
In 2026 so far, Somali pirates have hijacked at least 8 vessels and carried out around 15 attacks or seizures, the highest number since 2013.
A combination of factors, including the shift in focus to threats in the Red Sea by international naval patrols, the Iran conflict, and the instability in Somalia, has been blamed for the resurgence of Somali piracy in 2026.
Bobins loves telling the human side of all stories, from the intersection of geopolitics, international relations, and conflicts around the world. In his nearly one-and-a-half-decade career as a journalist, Bobins has covered South Asia, the Middle East, and North America, from elections to mass protests and conflicts. <br> Bobins has also done extensive reporting on environmental issues, climate change, and sustainability, focusing on solutions and people working to make the planet a better place to live. <br> In 2018, Bobins was awarded by Times Internet for the impact of his story on Delhi tree cuttings. Bobins also loves telling the stories of Indian startups and the journey of their founders. <br> Total Years of Experience: 14 <br> Years of experience at LM: Bobins has been a part of Live Mint since February 2026 <br> Interests: When he is not tracking conflicts, Bobins loves to cook, travel across India, click photos, and watch documentaries on history. Past Experience: Before joining Live Mint, Bobins worked with The Indian Express, where he led the Global Breaking News coverage, Indiatimes, where he led the news team, covering everything trending, ANI, where the focus of his coverage was South Asia, and NBS News. <br> Current Role: Bobins is currently working as an Assistant Editor at Live Mint.
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