Indian Navy rescues hijacked fishing vessel with 19 Pakistanis from armed Somali pirates, second operation in 24 hours
Indian Navy warship INS Sumitra rescues hijacked fishing vessel Al Naemi with Somali pirates, saving 19 Pakistani nationals. Indian Navy conducted two rescue operations in past 24 hours, also saving Iranian-flagged fishing vessel FV Iman near Gulf of Aden
Indian Defense officials informed that in a major mission, the Indian Navy warship INS Sumitra rescued a hijacked fishing vessel Al Naemi with Somali pirates around 800 miles off the coast of Kochi. The Al Naemi was sailing off the East Coast of Somalia and successfully rescued 19 Pakistani nationals on Monday
The hijackings off Somalia have fuelled concerns about a resurgence of Indian Ocean raids by opportunistic pirates, coming on top of a separate surge of attacks launched by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels.
Houthi gunmen have launched scores of attacks in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden targeting Israeli-linked vessels in response to Israel's war against the Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza.
International naval forces have been diverted north from the Gulf of Aden into the Red Sea, sparking fears that pirates will exploit the security gap, with the first successful case of Somali piracy since 2017 recorded in December.
Pirate attacks off the Somalia coast peaked in 2011 -- with gunmen launching attacks as far as 3,655 kilometres (2,270 miles) from the Somali coast in the Indian Ocean -- before falling off sharply after international navies sent warships and commercial shipping deployed armed guards.
