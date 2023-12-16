comScore
Breaking News: Indian Navy responds swiftly to hijack of Malta Flagged Vessel MV in Arabian Sea

 Livemint

The aircraft overflew the hijacked vessel on early morning of 15 Dec 23 and IN aircraft have been continuously monitoring movement of the vessel, which is now heading towards the coast of Somalia: Indian Navy

Mint Image

Indian Navy's warship and maritime patrol aircraft responded swiftly to a hijacking incident in the Arabian Sea involving the hijacking of Malta Flagged Vessel MV Ruen, according to ANI.

Responding swiftly to the developing situation, Indian Navy diverted its Naval Maritime Patrol aircraft undertaking surveillance in the area and its warship on Anti Piracy patrol in the Gulf Aden to locate & assist MV Ruen. The aircraft overflew the hijacked vessel on early morning of 15 Dec 23 and IN aircraft have been continuously monitoring movement of the vessel, which is now heading towards the coast of Somalia: Indian Navy

Indian Navy’s warship, mission deployed in Gulf of Aden for anti-piracy patrol, has also intercepted MV Ruen in the early hours of 16 Dec 23: Indian Navy

Published: 16 Dec 2023, 11:20 AM IST
