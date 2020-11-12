Indian Navy's fifth Scorpene class submarine 'Vagir' was launched at Mumbai's Mazagon Dock today.

Shripad Naik, Minister of State for Defence, launched the submarine through video conferencing.

Vagir is part of the six Kalvari-class submarines being built in India. The submarines, designed by French naval defence and energy company DCNS, are being built as part of Indian Navy's Project-75.

Mazgaon Dock Ltd's 5th Scorpene class #submarine of Project 75 - '#Vagir' has been launched by Smt. Vijaya S. Naik, in presence of MoS-Defence @shripadynaik through VC today



With this, India further cements itself as a Submarine Building Nation#AatmaNirbharBharat @makeinindia pic.twitter.com/vG9tOkoMWk — PIB in Maharashtra 🇮🇳 (@PIBMumbai) November 12, 2020

INS Kalvari, the first of the six Scorpene-class submarines, was launched in 2017, followed by Khanderi, Karanj and Vela.

These submarines can undertake missions like anti- surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, intelligence gathering, mine laying, and area surveillance, an official said.

