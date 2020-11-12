Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Indian Navy's fifth Scorpene-class submarine Vagir launched: All you need to know
These submarines can undertake missions like anti- surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, intelligence gathering, mine laying, and area surveillance.

Indian Navy's fifth Scorpene-class submarine Vagir launched: All you need to know

1 min read . 12:17 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Vagir is part of the six Kalvari-class submarines being built in India
  • Shripad Naik, Minister of State for Defence, launched the submarine through video conferencing

Indian Navy's fifth Scorpene class submarine 'Vagir' was launched at Mumbai's Mazagon Dock today.

Indian Navy's fifth Scorpene class submarine 'Vagir' was launched at Mumbai's Mazagon Dock today.

Shripad Naik, Minister of State for Defence, launched the submarine through video conferencing.

Shripad Naik, Minister of State for Defence, launched the submarine through video conferencing.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Vagir is part of the six Kalvari-class submarines being built in India. The submarines, designed by French naval defence and energy company DCNS, are being built as part of Indian Navy's Project-75.

INS Kalvari, the first of the six Scorpene-class submarines, was launched in 2017, followed by Khanderi, Karanj and Vela.

These submarines can undertake missions like anti- surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, intelligence gathering, mine laying, and area surveillance, an official said.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.