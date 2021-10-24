NEW DELHI: The Indian Navy’s first training squadron arrived in Sri Lanka on Sunday on a mission aimed at exposing young Indian officers and trainees to overseas deployments and various aspects of maritime diplomacy.

Indian naval ships—Sujata, Magar, Shardul, Sudarshini, Tarangini and Coast Guard Ship Vikram from the Southern Naval Command (SNC) headquartered in Kochi, Kerala—have arrived in Sri Lanka for a four-day visit, a statement from the Indian Navy said.

“The deployment is aimed to broaden the horizons of young officers and officer-trainees by exposing them to the socio-political and maritime facets of different countries in the Indian Ocean Region," it said.

“The deployment will also expose the trainees onboard towards the conduct of Indian Naval warships in various evolutions at sea, port familiarisation and above all, foster the bridges of friendship with foreign nations," it said.

“During the deployment IN ships Magar and Shardul along with trainees will visit the Colombo harbour, while IN ships Sujata, Sudarshini, Tarangini and CGS Vikram will visit Trincomalee. Various training activities are planned to be conducted between the navies of the two countries with the aim to enhance the inter-operability of the two forces," said the Indian Navy in the statement.

The overseas deployment will help in developing the skills of seamanship and ship handling, “inculcate a deep understanding of, and respect for, the elements within the maritime environment," the statement said.

The Indian Navy has been imparting training to international trainees for more than four decades now. There are a large number of officers and sailors from Sri Lanka currently undergoing various courses at the Southern Naval Command, it said.

The training squadron comprises seven indigenously built ships— Indian Naval Ships Tir, Sujata, Magar, Shardul, coast guard ship Vikram and two sail training ships INS Sudarshini and INS Tarangini.

The squadron is currently headed by a senior officer of the first training squadron, Captain Aftab Ahmed Khan, who was also the commanding officer of INS Tir, the statement added.

