Home / News / India /  Indian Navy’s ‘Imphal’ sails for maiden sea trials

Indian Navy’s ‘Imphal’ sails for maiden sea trials

1 min read . 08:41 PM IST Saurav Anand
Representative image. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

The ship incorporates several niche technologies and high indigenous content and is designed in-house by the Navy’s Warship Design Bureau and constructed by Mazagon Dock Ltd.

New Delhi: Indian Navy’s third indigenous stealth destroyer of the Project 15B class, which was planned to be commissioned later this year, undertook her maiden sea sortie on Friday

According to the Ministry of Defence, the ship incorporates several niche technologies and high indigenous content and is designed in-house by the Navy’s Warship Design Bureau and constructed by Mazagon Dock Ltd.

(MDL) stands proud testimony to the Indian Navy’s thrust on the national vision of ‘AatmaNirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Make in India’ initiative.

“Imphal will have the unique distinction of being the largest and most advanced destroyer to be ever named after a city from the North-East. Imphal would thus be a befitting symbol of the growing importance and contribution of the North-Eastern region and the state of Manipur towards national security and development," the ministry said.

Imphal will add significantly to the Indian Navy’s combat capabilities, it added.

With the recent commissioning of her predecessor INS Mormugao in December 2022 and the fifth Project 75 submarine INS Vagir in January 2023, commencement of sea trials of Imphal is yet another important milestone in MDL’s continued contribution towards building a strong, modern and self-reliant India.

