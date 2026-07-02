Indian Navy’s INS Trikand thwarts piracy bid in Gulf of Aden, secures merchant ship carrying India-bound cargo

The Indian Navy successfully prevented a piracy attempt in the Gulf of Aden on Wednesday night after warship INS Trikand rushed to assist a merchant vessel transporting critical cargo to India, according to an ANI report.

The targeted vessel, MV Golden Arsenal, had one Indian crew member onboard when suspected pirates reportedly tried to board the ship.

As per ANI, the crew immediately initiated anti-piracy measures by retreating to a secure safe room and sending out a distress alert through an emergency communication system.

INS Trikand, which was deployed in the region as part of ongoing maritime security operations, responded without delay and sailed towards the distressed merchant vessel.

According to ANI, the suspected pirates abandoned their attempt and fled the area as the Indian Navy warship approached, preventing them from taking control of the vessel.

After the threat subsided, Indian Navy Marine Commandos (MARCOS) boarded MV Golden Arsenal and conducted a comprehensive sanitisation operation to confirm that no hostile elements remained on board.

Following the inspection, the merchant ship was declared safe to continue its voyage.

ANI reported that MV Golden Arsenal was transporting critical cargo intended for India.

No injuries were reported among the crew, and the vessel sustained no immediate damage during the incident.

The Gulf of Aden is among the world's busiest shipping corridors and has historically been vulnerable to piracy due to its location near the Horn of Africa. To protect commercial shipping, the Indian Navy has maintained a sustained operational presence in the region, deploying frontline warships to escort merchant vessels and counter piracy threats.

The latest success adds to the Indian Navy's growing list of anti-piracy operations in the Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Aden over the past two years, reinforcing maritime security and safeguarding Indian seafarers and international trade.

Earlier, on 27 May, Indian Naval Ship (INS) Kolkata foiled another suspected piracy attempt involving merchant vessel MV Mashallah 1 in the Western Indian Ocean.

Acting swiftly on intelligence regarding suspicious pirate activity near MV Mashallah 1, INS Kolkata, which was deployed in the Western Indian Ocean near the Gulf of Aden, launched an immediate response to investigate and neutralise the potential threat.