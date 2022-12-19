Indian Navy’s INSV Tarini to participate in 50th edition of Cape Town to Rio Race 2023

During this ongoing expedition, a crew turnaround is planned at Rio de Janeiro for the return leg to India. Post the crew turnaround Cdr Nikhil P Hegde will be taking over as skipper with Cdr MA Zulfikar, Cdr Divya Purohit and Cdr Abhishek Doke as crew. Lt Cdr Dilna K and Lt Cdr Roopa A will be part of the crew for both legs of the expedition as they are being trained for solo circumnavigation of the globe by woman officer. Under the same training curriculum these women officers also participated in the recent expedition to Mauritius.