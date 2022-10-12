Indian Navy's MiG-29K crashes over sea off Goa; pilot ejects safely1 min read . Updated: 12 Oct 2022, 11:47 AM IST
- According to the Indian Navy, the crash happened due to aircraft's technical malfunction while returning to base
A MiG 29K fighter aircraft crashed over the sea on a routine sortie off the Goa coast on Wednesday. According to the Indian Navy, the crash happened due to the aircraft's technical malfunction while returning to base. The pilot ejected safely and was recovered in a swift search and rescue operation. The pilot is reported to be in stable condition, as per the latest report.