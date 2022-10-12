A MiG 29K fighter aircraft crashed over the sea on a routine sortie off the Goa coast on Wednesday. According to the Indian Navy, the crash happened due to the aircraft's technical malfunction while returning to base. The pilot ejected safely and was recovered in a swift search and rescue operation. The pilot is reported to be in stable condition, as per the latest report.

The Navy informed on Twitter about the incident. As per the official Twitter handle of the Indian Navy, “A MiG 29K on a routine sortie over the sea off Goa developed a technical malfunction while returning to base. The pilot ejected safely & has been recovered in a swift SAR op. The pilot reported to be in stable condition. BoI ordered to investigate the cause of the incident".

