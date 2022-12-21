Indian Navy’s new submarine Vagir: 5 things to know1 min read . Updated: 21 Dec 2022, 09:48 AM IST
Let's find out five things about Indian Navy’s new submarine Vagir.
In advance of its anticipated commissioning in January, the fifth submarine of the scorpene-class, named Vagir, was delivered to the Indian Navy on December 20. The introduction of the Project-75-built submarine is expected to strengthen the Indian Navy's combat capabilities at a time when China is stepping up its footprint in the Indian Ocean region.