Indian Navy’s P8I aircraft to participate in anti-submarine warfare exercise Sea Dragon 231 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 02:35 PM IST
The exercise would witness representation by an Indian Navy P8I, along with P8A of the US Navy, P1 from the Japanese Maritime Self Defence Force, CP 140 from the Royal Canadian Air Force and P3C from the RoKN.
New Delhi: The Indian Navy’s P8I aircraft will participate in Sea Dragon 23, the third edition of the coordinated multilateral anti-submarine warfare (ASW) exercise for long-range maritime reconnaissance aircraft.
