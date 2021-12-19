PANAJI : On Goa Liberation Day, Mormugao, the Indian Navy's second indigenous stealth destroyer of the P15B class, proceeded on her maiden sea sortie.

In an official statement the Indian government confirmed the news. The act took place in Goa where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was visiting to commemorate the Goa Liberation Day .

The official statement read, “ 19th December is perhaps the most befitting date for the ship to put to sea as today the nation celebrates 60 years of Goa’s liberation from Portuguese rule."

The Indian Navy had played a pivotal role in the liberation.

The ships name was dedicated to the maritime state of Goa with the goal to enhance the bonding between the Indian Navy and the people of Goa and tolink the ship's identity permanently to the crucial role the Navy played in nation-building.

Mormugao, the Indian Navy's second indigenous stealth destroyer of the P15B class, planned to be commissioned in mid-2022, proceeded on its maiden sea sortie today. The ship sailed for trials on the Goa Liberation Day: Indian Navy pic.twitter.com/zQmXr0RzRp — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2021

Mormugao is being built at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDSL) as part of the Project 15B destroyers.

The ship incorporates several niche indigenous technologies and is a shining example of Atma Nirbhar Bharat. She has provided thrust and impetus to the 'Make in India' initiative.

Mormugao will add significantly to the Indian Navy’s combat capabilities.

With the recent commissioning in November 2021 of INS Visakhapatnam and the fourth P75 submarine INS Vela, commencement of sea trials of Mormugao is testimony to the cutting-edge capabilities of MDSL and the strong indigenous shipbuilding tradition of a modern and vibrant India.

