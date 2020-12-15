Indian Navy's Vice Admiral Srikant passes away due to Covid-19 complications

A top Indian Navy official, Vice Admiral Srikant, passed away due to coronavirus-related complications at Base Hospital in the national capital on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

He was the Director-General of Project Seabird.

Also Read | Why Dalit students are facing a fund crunch in India’s educational institutions

Earlier, the seniormost submariner had held the titles including Inspector General of Nuclear Safety and Commandant of the National Defence College.

This comes as India's coronavirus count reached 99,06,165 on Tuesday with the addition of 22,065 new infections. Also, 354 fresh deaths in a span of 24 hours took the total toll to 1,43,709, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via