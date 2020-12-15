Indian Navy's Vice Admiral Srikant passes away due to Covid-19 complications

Indian Navy's Vice Admiral Srikant passes away due to Covid-19 complications1 min read . 01:05 PM IST
- Vice Admiral Srikant, who breathed his last in Delhi, was Director-General of Project Seabird
A top Indian Navy official, Vice Admiral Srikant, passed away due to coronavirus-related complications at Base Hospital in the national capital on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.
He was the Director-General of Project Seabird.
Earlier, the seniormost submariner had held the titles including Inspector General of Nuclear Safety and Commandant of the National Defence College.
This comes as India's coronavirus count reached 99,06,165 on Tuesday with the addition of 22,065 new infections. Also, 354 fresh deaths in a span of 24 hours took the total toll to 1,43,709, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).
