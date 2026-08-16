Indian Navy sailor, wife, two children found dead in Mumbai's Navy Nagar residence on Independence Day

In a tragic incident on Independence Day, an Indian Navy sailor, his wife and their two children were found dead inside their residential quarters at Navy Nagar in Colaba, Mumbai, on Saturday.

“In an unfortunate incident at Navy Nagar, Colaba, an Indian Navy sailor along with his wife and 2 children have been found dead at their residence on 15 Aug 26,” a statement shared by news agency ANI read.

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What exactly happened? Local police and naval security forces were alerted after the family failed to respond to calls, leading to the discovery of the bodies inside the official quarters.

As the reason behind their death is yet to be ascertained, local law enforcement authorities initiated a comprehensive probe to establish the cause and exact circumstances surrounding the deaths.

The Indian Navy confirmed full cooperation with civil law enforcement agencies to ensure a thorough investigation into the matter.

“Investigation is in progress by police and the Indian Navy is extending all possible assistance towards the same,” the statement added.

Police have secured the site for forensic examination, and further details regarding the identities of the deceased and the preliminary cause of death are awaited pending autopsy reports.

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(With inputs from ANI)

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