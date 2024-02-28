The Indian Navy and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), in a joint operation successfully apprehended a dhow off the Gujarat coast with five crew members and seized 3,300 kg of drugs from it on Wednesday. The Navy said it was the largest quantity of narcotics they have seized in recent times.

The Navy, along with Gujarat Police, NCB, and ATS, confiscated 3,089 kilograms of charas, 158 kg of Methamphetamine, and 25 kg of morphine. The cost of the contraband is not known yet but one kg of charas is priced at ₹7 crore in the international market. Gujarat: Indian Navy seizes 3300 kg of drugs in Porbandar, 5 arrested The Centre has launched Operation Samudragupt, an effort to make India drug-free by 2047. Under this plan, the government has intensified its campaign against cartels smuggling contraband drugs into the country by setting into motion a multi-pronged strategy to combat the trafficking and abuse of drugs.

Here are some of the biggest-ever drug hauls in India in recent times:

22 February 2024: In the biggest-ever drug bust by Pune City police, the Crime Branch seized around 1,700 kg of mephedrone worth ₹ 3,000 crore in several raids conducted at a chemical manufacturing factory in Daund taluka and some shops in South Extension in New Delhi.

13 May 2023: The Indian Navy and the Narcotics Control Bureau confiscated at least 2,500 kg of drugs, estimated to be around ₹ 12,000 crore from a large vessel near the Kerala coast. A Pakistani national was detained in connection with the drug bust.

7 March 2023: The Indian Coast Guard and the Gujarat ATS seized an Iranian boat with five Indian crew members that were allegedly carrying 61 kg of heroin worth ₹ 425 crore near Okha in Kutch district.

6 June 2023: The Narcotics Control Bureau seized large amounts of party drug LSD after the agency busted a nationwide dark-net-based drug syndicate and arrested several smugglers.

1 December 2023: Customs officials seized 22 kg of cocaine, estimated to be worth ₹ 220 crore a container ship at Paradip Port in Odisha

12 December 2023: In one of the biggest-ever drug hauls in Bengaluru, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) confiscated contraband worth ₹ 21 crore and arrested a Nigerian national.

12 February 2022: The Indian Navy and the NCB in High Seas seized around 529 kg of very high-quality hashish, 234 kg of finest-quality crystal methamphetamine, and some quantity of heroin.

19 April 2021: The Indian Navy seized narcotics worth ₹ 3,000 crore from a fishing vessel in the Arabian Sea.

