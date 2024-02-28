Indian Navy seizes 3,089 kg of 'charas' in Gujarat today. Check India's eight biggest-ever drug hauls
Indian Navy and NCB apprehend dhow off Gujarat coast, seize 3,300 kg of drugs in joint operation on Wednesday, in the largest narcotics haul in recent times. Check the list of India's eight biggest drug bust
The Indian Navy and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), in a joint operation successfully apprehended a dhow off the Gujarat coast with five crew members and seized 3,300 kg of drugs from it on Wednesday. The Navy said it was the largest quantity of narcotics they have seized in recent times.
Here are some of the biggest-ever drug hauls in India in recent times:
- 22 February 2024: In the biggest-ever drug bust by Pune City police, the Crime Branch seized around 1,700 kg of mephedrone worth ₹3,000 crore in several raids conducted at a chemical manufacturing factory in Daund taluka and some shops in South Extension in New Delhi.
- 13 May 2023: The Indian Navy and the Narcotics Control Bureau confiscated at least 2,500 kg of drugs, estimated to be around ₹12,000 crore from a large vessel near the Kerala coast. A Pakistani national was detained in connection with the drug bust.
- 7 March 2023: The Indian Coast Guard and the Gujarat ATS seized an Iranian boat with five Indian crew members that were allegedly carrying 61 kg of heroin worth ₹425 crore near Okha in Kutch district.
- 6 June 2023: The Narcotics Control Bureau seized large amounts of party drug LSD after the agency busted a nationwide dark-net-based drug syndicate and arrested several smugglers.
- 1 December 2023: Customs officials seized 22 kg of cocaine, estimated to be worth ₹220 crore a container ship at Paradip Port in Odisha
- 12 December 2023: In one of the biggest-ever drug hauls in Bengaluru, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) confiscated contraband worth ₹21 crore and arrested a Nigerian national.
- 12 February 2022: The Indian Navy and the NCB in High Seas seized around 529 kg of very high-quality hashish, 234 kg of finest-quality crystal methamphetamine, and some quantity of heroin.
- 19 April 2021: The Indian Navy seized narcotics worth ₹3,000 crore from a fishing vessel in the Arabian Sea.
