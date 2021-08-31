NEW DELHI : The Indian Navy on Tuesday signed a contract with state run Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) for India’s first locally made naval anti-drone system (NADS) with both “hard kill" and “soft kill capabilities," the defence ministry said in a statement.

The pact comes after several drones were used to target the Indian Air Force Station in Jammu in recent months. The attacks were the first ever of suspected terrorists using drones to target Indian military facilities.

According to the defence ministry statement, BEL will sign similar contracts with the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force.

The BEL manufactured anti-drone system will give the military both “soft kill" ie jamming of the drone and “hard kill" ie using a laser to knock out the drone.

The homegrown anti-drone system has been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

The DRDO is of the view that its anti-drone technology can provide Indian armed forces with the capability to swiftly detect, intercept and destroy small drones that pose a security threat.

“The NADS can instantly detect and jam micro drones and use a laser-based kill mechanism to terminate targets. It will be an effective, all-encompassing counter to the increased drone threat to strategic naval installations," the statement said.

The DRDO-BEL system was deployed for VVIP protection duties during Republic Day 2020, the visit of US President Donald Trump to Motera stadium in Ahmedabad, Independence Day 2020, Republic Day 2021 and Independence Day 2021, the defence ministry said.

DRDO demonstrated its counter-drone technology to different security agencies at the Hindon air force station in January 2020 and the National Security Guard (NSG) campus in Manesar in August 2020 and January 2021.

The counter-drone technology uses a variety of methods to neutralise the danger from aerial attacks.

“The NADS uses the help of Radar, Electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) sensors and Radio Frequency (RF) detectors to detect and jam the micro drones," the statement said.

“The DRDO’s RF/Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) detects the frequency which is being used by the controller and the signals are then jammed…. Both the static and mobile versions of NADS will be supplied to the Indian Navy within a short time from the signing of contract," the statement added.

