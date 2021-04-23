Indian Navy starts process for leasing naval utility helicopters

“Lessor shall also indicate the possibility of delivering all 24 helicopters within two years from the contact signing date. The training schedule is to be in line with the delivery schedule. The Lessor should indicate readiness for commencement of delivery of the helicopters, support equipment and training. Lessor is to separately indicate with effect on lease cost for buying helicopters (at residual value) at the end of lease term and other implications, if any as well as extending the lease for a period of five years or part thereof," the RFI says.

