The Indian Navy on Saturday successfully test-fired the advanced version of the BrahMos missile, demonstrating the combat readiness of its frontline platforms.

In a tweet, a Navy spokesperson said the missile hit the target with pin-point accuracy.

"The long-range precision strike capability of advanced version of the BrahMos missile was successfully validated," the official said.

"The pin-point destruction of the target demonstrated combat and mission readiness of frontline platforms," he said.

The BrahMos is a supersonic cruise missile manufactured by an Indo-Russian joint venture.

 

 

 

