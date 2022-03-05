Indian Navy successfully test-fires BrahMos missile - WATCH

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Indian Navy on Saturday successfully test-fired the advanced version of the BrahMos missile, demonstrating the combat readiness of its frontline platforms. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Indian Navy on Saturday successfully test-fired the advanced version of the BrahMos missile, demonstrating the combat readiness of its frontline platforms.

In a tweet, a Navy spokesperson said the missile hit the target with pin-point accuracy. {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

In a tweet, a Navy spokesperson said the missile hit the target with pin-point accuracy. {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

"The long-range precision strike capability of advanced version of the BrahMos missile was successfully validated," the official said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The long-range precision strike capability of advanced version of the BrahMos missile was successfully validated," the official said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The pin-point destruction of the target demonstrated combat and mission readiness of frontline platforms," he said.

"The pin-point destruction of the target demonstrated combat and mission readiness of frontline platforms," he said.

The BrahMos is a supersonic cruise missile manufactured by an Indo-Russian joint venture.

The BrahMos is a supersonic cruise missile manufactured by an Indo-Russian joint venture.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}