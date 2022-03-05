Indian Navy successfully test-fires BrahMos missile - WATCH

Indian Navy successfully test-fires BrahMos missile - WATCH1 min read . 03:07 PM IST
- The missile hit the target with pin-point accuracy
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Indian Navy on Saturday successfully test-fired the advanced version of the BrahMos missile, demonstrating the combat readiness of its frontline platforms.
The Indian Navy on Saturday successfully test-fired the advanced version of the BrahMos missile, demonstrating the combat readiness of its frontline platforms.
In a tweet, a Navy spokesperson said the missile hit the target with pin-point accuracy.
In a tweet, a Navy spokesperson said the missile hit the target with pin-point accuracy.
"The long-range precision strike capability of advanced version of the BrahMos missile was successfully validated," the official said.
"The long-range precision strike capability of advanced version of the BrahMos missile was successfully validated," the official said.
"The pin-point destruction of the target demonstrated combat and mission readiness of frontline platforms," he said.
"The pin-point destruction of the target demonstrated combat and mission readiness of frontline platforms," he said.
The BrahMos is a supersonic cruise missile manufactured by an Indo-Russian joint venture.
The BrahMos is a supersonic cruise missile manufactured by an Indo-Russian joint venture.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!