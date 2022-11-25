Indian Navy team partners Royal Enfield for motorcycle expedition in northeast

New Delhi: The Indian Navy Motor Bike team, ‘The Sea Riders’, in partnership with Royal Enfield, is conducting a motorcycle expedition across the seven northeast states from 25 November to 14 December, the Ministry of Defence said in a press release on Friday.
New Delhi: The Indian Navy Motor Bike team, ‘The Sea Riders’, in partnership with Royal Enfield, is conducting a motorcycle expedition across the seven northeast states from 25 November to 14 December, the Ministry of Defence said in a press release on Friday.
The expedition, as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, was flagged off by Adm R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff virtually. “Fifteen Sea Riders rode out on Royal Enfield Meteor 350 cc bikes on their journey to cover a total distance of 3500 kms over a period of 24 days across the seven states of NE India," the ministry added.
The expedition, as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, was flagged off by Adm R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff virtually. “Fifteen Sea Riders rode out on Royal Enfield Meteor 350 cc bikes on their journey to cover a total distance of 3500 kms over a period of 24 days across the seven states of NE India," the ministry added.
The expedition is being conducted over two phases across seven states with each phase covering some of the toughest terrains in North East India.
The expedition is being conducted over two phases across seven states with each phase covering some of the toughest terrains in North East India.
“The riders will traverse along the Indo-Bangladesh border, visiting historical Unakoti sculptures, Keibul Lamjao National Park, the only floating national park in the world and witnessing the famous Hornbill festival. The expedition will be passing through the capital cities of Guwahati, Shillong, Aizawl, Imphal, Kohima riding through high Altitude Sela & BumLa Passes," the ministry said.
“The riders will traverse along the Indo-Bangladesh border, visiting historical Unakoti sculptures, Keibul Lamjao National Park, the only floating national park in the world and witnessing the famous Hornbill festival. The expedition will be passing through the capital cities of Guwahati, Shillong, Aizawl, Imphal, Kohima riding through high Altitude Sela & BumLa Passes," the ministry said.
During the expedition, the sea riders, led by Capt. Sumeet Puri, will interact with students at various schools and make them aware about the Indian Navy. “This unique partnership aims at motivating youth to join the Armed Forces and will conclude in Guwahati on 15 December," the ministry added.
During the expedition, the sea riders, led by Capt. Sumeet Puri, will interact with students at various schools and make them aware about the Indian Navy. “This unique partnership aims at motivating youth to join the Armed Forces and will conclude in Guwahati on 15 December," the ministry added.
Over the years, Royal Enfield has played a significant role in the journey of the Indian Armed Forces and this expedition will be another step towards further strengthening the association.
Over the years, Royal Enfield has played a significant role in the journey of the Indian Armed Forces and this expedition will be another step towards further strengthening the association.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.