Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Indian Navy teams up with Thailand, Singapore for drill
A file photo of an Indian Navy warship.

Indian Navy teams up with Thailand, Singapore for drill

1 min read . 08:53 AM IST Elizabeth Roche

  • The maritime exercise included naval manoeuvres, surface warfare exercises and weapon firings

The Indian Navy has teamed up with navies from Thailand and Singapore for a maritime exercise in the Andaman Sea that saw advanced warships undertake various drills, including weapon firings.

The Indian Navy has teamed up with navies from Thailand and Singapore for a maritime exercise in the Andaman Sea that saw advanced warships undertake various drills, including weapon firings.

The two-day exercise which concluded on Sunday follows the Indian Navy’s Malabar series of exercises in the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea with its counterparts from the US, Japan and Australia.

The two-day exercise which concluded on Sunday follows the Indian Navy’s Malabar series of exercises in the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea with its counterparts from the US, Japan and Australia.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Indian naval ships, including the indigenously-built anti-submarine warfare corvette Kamorta and missile corvette Karmuk, took part in the second edition of the India, Singapore and Thailand trilateral maritime exercise SITMEX-20, the Indian Navy said. This year’s exercise was hosted by the Singapore navy. The first edition of SITMEX was hosted by the Indian Navy and held off Port Blair in September 2019.

The SITMEX series “are conducted to enhance mutual inter-operability and imbibing best practices between IN (Indian Navy), Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) and Royal Thai Navy (RTN)", the Navy added. The RSN was represented by the “Formidable" class frigate Intrepid and “Endurance" class landing ship tank Endeavour, and the RTN by the “Chao Phraya" class frigate Kraburi.

The exercise “highlights growing synergy, coordination and cooperation in the maritime domain between the three friendly navies and maritime neighbours," it said. The exercise included “naval manoeuvres, surface warfare exercises and weapon firings".

Earlier this month, the Indian Navy along with the navies of Australia, Japan and the US took part in the two-phase Malabar exercise—the first time that all the four came together for such manoeuvres. While India and the US began joint naval exercises code-named Malabar exercises in 1992, Japan joined in 2015.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.