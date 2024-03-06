Indian Navy to commission first squadron of MH 60R Seahawk choppers in Kochi today — here are 8 things to know
Commissioning of MH 60R Seahawk helicopters to bolster Indian Navy's strength amid rising Chinese military presence in the Indian Ocean region.
MH 60R Seahawk news: The first squadron of the Indian Navy's newly inducted MH 60R Seahawk multi-role choppers is all set to be commissioned to the force on Wednesday, March 6 in Kerala's Kochi. The Navy said the commissioning would mark a "pivotal moment" in India's defence modernisation journey.