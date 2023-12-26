Indian Navy to commission guided missile destroyer INS Imphal today. Details here
INS Imphal, the first warship named after a city from the Northeastern region, will join the Western Naval Command.
Indian Navy will commission the indigenously-built stealth-guided missile destroyer INS Imphal on Tuesday (26 December). In the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the warship will be commissioned at a ceremony in the naval dockyard in Mumbai.
