Indian Navy will commission the indigenously-built stealth-guided missile destroyer INS Imphal on Tuesday (26 December). In the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the warship will be commissioned at a ceremony in the naval dockyard in Mumbai.

Upon commissioning, INS Imphal will join the Western Naval Command.

INS Imphal is the first warship to have been named after a city from the Northeastern region, the approval for which was accorded by the President in April 2019.

About INS Imphal INS Imphal is a potent and versatile platform equipped with state-of-the-art weapons and sensors, including surface-to-air missiles, anti-ship missiles, and torpedoes.

It is constructed by Mazagon Dock Limited, Mumbai.

The ship is fitted with a modern surveillance radar which provides target data to the gunnery weapon systems of the ship.

The INS Imphal is equipped with BrahMos surface-to-surface missiles, with a displacement of 7,400 tonnes and an overall length of 164 meters.

INS Imphal is powered by Combined Gas and Gas (COGAG) propulsion.

It is capable of achieving speeds over 30 knots (56 km/hour).

INS Imphal boasts of a high indigenous content of medium range surface-to-air missiles, anti-submarine indigenous rocket launchers, and 76mm super rapid gun mount.

The ship's anti-submarine warfare capabilities are provided by indigenously developed rocket launchers, torpedo launchers, and anti-submarine warfare helicopters.

INS Imphal was delivered to the Indian Navy on October 20. Subsequently, the ship successfully test-fired the extended-range supersonic BrahMos missile last month, a first for any indigenous warship before commissioning.

