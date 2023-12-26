Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Indian Navy to commission guided missile destroyer INS Imphal today. Details here

Indian Navy to commission guided missile destroyer INS Imphal today. Details here

Livemint

  • INS Imphal, the first warship named after a city from the Northeastern region, will join the Western Naval Command.

INS Imphal

Indian Navy will commission the indigenously-built stealth-guided missile destroyer INS Imphal on Tuesday (26 December). In the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the warship will be commissioned at a ceremony in the naval dockyard in Mumbai.

Upon commissioning, INS Imphal will join the Western Naval Command.

Indian Navy deploys 3 warships in Arabian Sea after attacks on merchant vessels

INS Imphal is the first warship to have been named after a city from the Northeastern region, the approval for which was accorded by the President in April 2019.

About INS Imphal

  • INS Imphal is a potent and versatile platform equipped with state-of-the-art weapons and sensors, including surface-to-air missiles, anti-ship missiles, and torpedoes.
  • It is constructed by Mazagon Dock Limited, Mumbai.

Indian Navy aircraft establishes connection with Israel-linked ship hit by drone

  • The ship is fitted with a modern surveillance radar which provides target data to the gunnery weapon systems of the ship.
  • The INS Imphal is equipped with BrahMos surface-to-surface missiles, with a displacement of 7,400 tonnes and an overall length of 164 meters.
  • INS Imphal is powered by Combined Gas and Gas (COGAG) propulsion.

Drone strike hits ‘Israel-affiliated’ ship off India's coast

  • It is capable of achieving speeds over 30 knots (56 km/hour).
  • INS Imphal boasts of a high indigenous content of medium range surface-to-air missiles, anti-submarine indigenous rocket launchers, and 76mm super rapid gun mount.
  • The ship's anti-submarine warfare capabilities are provided by indigenously developed rocket launchers, torpedo launchers, and anti-submarine warfare helicopters.

Indian Navy rescues injured crew from hijacked ship MV Ruen

  • INS Imphal was delivered to the Indian Navy on October 20. Subsequently, the ship successfully test-fired the extended-range supersonic BrahMos missile last month, a first for any indigenous warship before commissioning.

