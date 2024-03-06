Indian Navy to Commission INS Jatayu at Lakshadweep Islands today
Minicoy, the southernmost island in Lakshadweep, strategically covers the Sea Lines of Communications. The creation of an independent naval unit will boost the overall operational capability of the Indian Navy in the region.
The Indian Navy is set to commission Naval Detachment Minicoy as INS Jatayu today – March 6. The move aims to bolster security infrastructure at the strategically crucial Lakshadweep Islands, officials told PTI.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message