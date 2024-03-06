Indian Navy to Commission INS Jatayu at Lakshadweep Islands today

The Indian Navy is set to commission Naval Detachment Minicoy as INS Jatayu today – March 6. The move aims to bolster security infrastructure at the strategically crucial Lakshadweep Islands, officials told PTI.

Established in the early 1980s, Naval Detachment Minicoy operates under the command of the Naval Officer-in-Charge (Lakshadweep).

"The event marks an important milestone in the Navy's resolve to incrementally augment security infrastructure at the strategically important Lakshadweep Islands," a senior official told the agency.

Minicoy, the southernmost island in Lakshadweep, strategically covers the Sea Lines of Communications (SLOCs). The creation of an independent naval unit with the necessary infrastructure will boost the overall operational capability of the Indian Navy in the region.

Here's all you need to know

- The commissioning ceremony will be attended by Navy Chief Adm R Hari Kumar on March 6.

- The new base aims to extend operational reach and support the Navy's efforts in anti-piracy and anti-narcotics operations in the Western Arabian Sea.

- Additionally, INS Jatayu will strengthen the Navy's role as the primary responder in the region, enhancing connectivity with the mainland.

- The establishment of this naval base aligns with the Government of India's focus on the comprehensive development of islands.

- INS Jatayu becomes the second naval base in Lakshadweep, following INS Dweeprakshak in Kavaratti.

Rajnath Singh Highlights Commitment to Maritime Stability

In a recent address at an event in Goa, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasised India's dedication to safeguarding the Indian Ocean region against any overwhelming economic and military influence, hinting at challenges posed by China's growing military strength.

Singh reiterated India's commitment to a rules-based maritime order, ensuring the protection of autonomy and sovereignty for all neighbouring countries in the Indian Ocean. He inaugurated a new training facility at the Naval War College in Goa and virtually dedicated key infrastructure projects at the Indian Navy's strategic base in Karwar.

Security Preparedness and Anti-Piracy Operations

Singh addressed the Navy's readiness to handle strategic challenges, including recent attacks on undersea cables. He commended the Navy for its anti-piracy and anti-trafficking operations, acknowledging the role of increasing naval power in securing the Indian Ocean region.

Under the phase IIA expansion of project 'Seabird,' Singh inaugurated crucial infrastructure projects at the Karwar base, including two major piers, capable of simultaneous berthing of two aircraft carriers and one landing ship tank (Large). The expansion aims to enhance India's naval capabilities, accommodating 32 ships and submarines, 23 yardcraft, and establishing a dual-use naval air station.

The recently inaugurated training facility at the Naval War College, named 'Chola,' pays homage to the maritime empire of the Chola dynasty of ancient India. Singh described it as a symbol of the Navy's aspirations and India's maritime excellence, reflecting a new mindset of national pride.

(With inputs from PTI)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!