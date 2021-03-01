Indian Navy to commission INS Karanj on 10 March

NEW DELHI: The Indian Navy will commission its third Scorpene-class submarine--the INS Karanj--in Mumbai on 10 March, a person familiar with the development said on Monday.

The Navy has inducted two submarines of the same class--the INS Kalvari and INS Khanderi--from Mazagaon Docks Limited (MDL’s) where the INS Karanj was also built.

The diesel-electric attack submarines have been built under MDL’s Project-75 in collaboration with a French firm.

A total of six submarines are to be built at the MDL. These were the Scorpene-class submarines ordered by India in 2005 with MDL being the licensed builder of the SSK class submarine in collaboration with France’s Naval Group in Mumbai.

Trials of two – the Vela and Vagir – are underway while the construction of sixth Vagsheer is under way.

The INS Kalvari was launched in October 2015 and commissioned in December 2017, five years behind the schedule. The second, INS Khanderi, was launched in January 2017 for sea trials and commissioned in September 2019. INS Vela was launched in May 2019 and is undergoing sea trials. INS Vagir was launched in November 2020 and is also undergoing sea trials. The sixth submarine INS Vagsheer is being outfitted.

According to MDL, the state-of-the-art technology used in Scorpene-class submarine means that the submarine has superior stealth features such as advanced acoustic silencing techniques, low radiated noise levels and ability to launch crippling attacks with precision-guided weapons on board. The attacks can be launched with torpedoes and anti-ship missiles, while underwater or on surface. The stealth features give it an edge unmatched by most submarines, while it is also designed to operate in all theatres of operation, showcasing interoperability with other components of a naval task force, the MDL said.

