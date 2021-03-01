Indian Navy to commission INS Karanj on 10 March

According to MDL, the state-of-the-art technology used in Scorpene-class submarine means that the submarine has superior stealth features such as advanced acoustic silencing techniques, low radiated noise levels and ability to launch crippling attacks with precision-guided weapons on board. The attacks can be launched with torpedoes and anti-ship missiles, while underwater or on surface. The stealth features give it an edge unmatched by most submarines, while it is also designed to operate in all theatres of operation, showcasing interoperability with other components of a naval task force, the MDL said.